Skylands Capital LLC Sells 3,550 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 600,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,282,000 after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX by 95.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at $2,295,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

GATX Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GATX stock opened at $101.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.68. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $97.21 and a 1 year high of $133.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $343.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.02 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

