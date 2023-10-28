Skylands Capital LLC Sells 36,800 Shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) by 75.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,800 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Reservoir Media were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 1,117,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reservoir Media news, Director Ezra S. Field bought 10,000 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,956.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSVR opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $343.61 million, a PE ratio of 132.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Reservoir Media in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Reservoir Media Profile

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

