Skylands Capital LLC Sells 4,200 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 198,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 206,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HI opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.49. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $53.76.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 10.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

