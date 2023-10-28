Skylands Capital LLC Sells 4,374 Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Pure Cycle worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 4,685.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pure Cycle

In related news, CEO Mark W. Harding sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $108,443.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,360,688.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Harding sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $80,691.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,681,222.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Harding sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $108,443.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,360,688.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pure Cycle Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ PCYO opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $224.00 million, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.98.

PCYO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pure Cycle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Cycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of a 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

