Skylands Capital LLC Sells 9,800 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $320,866,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 766.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,748,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,849 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,212,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at about $101,893,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.29, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a current ratio of 13.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.49 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.09.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

