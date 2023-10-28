Skylands Capital LLC Takes Position in GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK)

Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.16% of GEN Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter.
GENK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Roth Mkm started coverage on GEN Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on GEN Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.
