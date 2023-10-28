Skylands Capital LLC Takes Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 45.05%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $52,300.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $98,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,251 shares in the company, valued at $99,471.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $52,300.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,441 shares in the company, valued at $166,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTON. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.51.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

