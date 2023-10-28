SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. SkyWest had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $766.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SkyWest Price Performance

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $42.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $46.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKYW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on SkyWest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 2,238.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 18,984 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in SkyWest by 5.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SkyWest by 282.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 519,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after buying an additional 383,756 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SkyWest by 113.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in SkyWest by 17.1% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

