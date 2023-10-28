Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas lowered Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.15.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

SWKS stock opened at $88.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.19. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $80.08 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

