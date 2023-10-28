Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Snap-on makes up 2.1% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC owned 0.36% of Snap-on worth $54,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Snap-on by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SNA traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.55. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $215.47 and a twelve month high of $297.26.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap-on

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.