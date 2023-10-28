Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of SOI stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.95. 307,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,491. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $395.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James R. Burke sold 11,236 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $116,742.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,692.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 11,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $116,742.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,692.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 7,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $81,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,854 shares of company stock worth $221,240 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.