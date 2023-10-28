Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on January 12th

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Sonic Automotive has raised its dividend by an average of 37.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Sonic Automotive has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sonic Automotive to earn $6.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.82. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $62.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 32.56% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAH. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

View Our Latest Report on SAH

Insider Activity at Sonic Automotive

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 34,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,846,385.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,107,274.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,992. Corporate insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 12.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 62.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.