Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sonic Automotive Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SAH stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.15. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $62.26.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.29%.

Insider Transactions at Sonic Automotive

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 34,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,846,385.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,107,274.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 38,086 shares of company stock worth $2,056,992 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 353.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

