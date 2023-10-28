Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $43.33, but opened at $47.50. Sonic Automotive shares last traded at $50.31, with a volume of 108,718 shares traded.

The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 32.56% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently -85.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonic Automotive

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at $9,105,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 38,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,992 over the last quarter. 40.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth $55,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 79.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.82.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

