SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) Short Interest Down 15.1% in October

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,900 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 552,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

SOS Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE SOS opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.90. SOS has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOS in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SOS in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SOS by 28.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 37,624 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SOS by 28.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 91,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SOS by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 167,272 shares in the last quarter.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

