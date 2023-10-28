South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SOUHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 410 ($5.02) to GBX 400 ($4.90) in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 245 ($3.00) to GBX 230 ($2.82) in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 200 ($2.45) in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Shares of South32 stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08. South32 has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $17.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.1472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

