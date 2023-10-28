Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the September 30th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 104,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

SSBK traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.80. 13,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,716. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28. Southern States Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $201.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Southern States Bancshares’s payout ratio is 9.63%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Southern States Bancshares from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

