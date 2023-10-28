SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS.

SouthState Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $65.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.84. SouthState has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.08.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $316,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,902.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SouthState by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,139,000 after buying an additional 3,528,828 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SouthState by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,017,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,778,000 after buying an additional 1,260,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SouthState by 666.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,329,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,497,000 after buying an additional 1,155,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SouthState by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,762,000 after buying an additional 1,114,653 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in SouthState by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,402,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,481,000 after buying an additional 1,066,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

