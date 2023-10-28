Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.
Southwest Airlines Stock Performance
Southwest Airlines stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38.
Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.75 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.18.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on LUV
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Southwest Airlines
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.