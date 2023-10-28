Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,210,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock worth $613,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,782 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.75 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.18.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

