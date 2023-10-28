S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 1.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $40,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 96,853.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after buying an additional 635,351,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.79, for a total value of $78,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,363.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.79, for a total value of $78,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,363.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,657 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,634. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.31.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock traded down $5.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $342.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,760. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.09. The company has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.05 and a 52-week high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

