S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $5.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $342.48. 1,160,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.05 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 49.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.79, for a total value of $78,358.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at $679,363.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,657 shares of company stock worth $8,067,634 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.31.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

