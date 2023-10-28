SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,887 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $186.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.