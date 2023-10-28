SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA PSK opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.88. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $37.06.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.