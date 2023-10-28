SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.7% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,663,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,751,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,164,000 after buying an additional 1,955,990 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,793,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,947,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,736. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

