SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,592 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 257.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 957.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM opened at $32.30 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

