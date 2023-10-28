SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPIB. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 343,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 30,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $31.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,516,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,739,831. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average is $31.92. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $32.91.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

