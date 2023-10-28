SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,401,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,733 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 3.97% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $213,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.76. 1,846,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,369,124. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.85.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

