SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.46

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.46 and last traded at $34.77, with a volume of 1323439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,777.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

