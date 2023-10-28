SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Holdings Lifted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 152,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $616.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $32.45.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

