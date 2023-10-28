Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.69. 3,537,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,761. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $22.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 616.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 123,419 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 14.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $16.90 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

