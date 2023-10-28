Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Spirit Airlines stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.69. 3,537,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,761. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $22.58.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th.
SAVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $16.90 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.
Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.
