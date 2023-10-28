Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.82, but opened at $4.62. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Stagwell shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 104,327 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens lowered Stagwell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Stagwell from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Stagwell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.22.

In other Stagwell news, President Jay Leveton acquired 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $36,870.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 491,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,024.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STGW. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the second quarter worth $2,673,000. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 884,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stagwell in the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Stagwell in the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $632.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

