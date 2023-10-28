Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Standard Motor Products has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Standard Motor Products has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Standard Motor Products to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Standard Motor Products stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.21. 359,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,218. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $386.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,307,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,082,000 after purchasing an additional 38,118 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,407,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,963,000 after buying an additional 37,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,773,000 after buying an additional 37,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,504,000 after buying an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 630,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

Featured Articles

