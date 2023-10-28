Standex International Co. (SXI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Standex International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Standex International has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Standex International to earn $8.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

NYSE:SXI opened at $140.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.79 and a 200 day moving average of $142.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Standex International has a 1-year low of $94.54 and a 1-year high of $168.81.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $188.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.81 million. Standex International had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Standex International will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SXI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Standex International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

In other Standex International news, CAO Sean C. Valashinas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $155,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at $753,647.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.51, for a total transaction of $463,481.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,466,765.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sean C. Valashinas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $155,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,647.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $983,567. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Standex International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 230.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

