Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.30.

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

SWK stock opened at $82.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $70.70 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

