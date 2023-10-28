Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.10-$1.40 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.10-1.40 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 6.2 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $82.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $70.70 and a twelve month high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.91.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

