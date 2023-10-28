Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Short Interest Update

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,500 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the September 30th total of 239,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,025.0 days.

Stanley Electric Stock Performance

STAEF stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73. Stanley Electric has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

About Stanley Electric

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, sells, and import/export of automotive and other light bulbs in Japan and internationally. It offers automotive equipment, such as LED and headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, tail, stop, and fog lamps; sensors; automotive LED and light bulbs; electronic products; audio/air-conditioner panels; auto-leveling units; and other accessories and devices.

