Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Holdings Boosted by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.14% of Stantec worth $9,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Stantec Stock Down 0.4 %

STN stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.35 and a 1 year high of $69.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $952.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.79 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.29%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

