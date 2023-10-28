Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Lifted by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,377 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% in the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,293,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,778. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $82.97 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.40 and its 200-day moving average is $99.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.68.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

