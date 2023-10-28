Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 19,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $411,873.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,035,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starwood Property Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE STWD opened at $17.24 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

