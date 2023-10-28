Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Stake Trimmed by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 479,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $613,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,158,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,478,000 after buying an additional 45,271 shares in the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,109,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,023. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.71%.

Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $411,873.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,035,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

