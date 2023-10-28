Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 575,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,261,000 after purchasing an additional 213,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $409,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.14.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $366.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $278.76 and a 1-year high of $428.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.00%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

