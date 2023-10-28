Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 235 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,200.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,287.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1,258.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $815.85 and a 1-year high of $1,451.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.