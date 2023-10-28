Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,319 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Kroger by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 16.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.86. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.62 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 over the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

