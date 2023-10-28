Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 93.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,211 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 569.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $104.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.77 and a 200 day moving average of $103.12. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.89.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

