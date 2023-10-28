Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $214.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.86. The stock has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.50.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $752,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,820,538.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $985,132.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

