Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in RH (NYSE:RH)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RH. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter worth $170,133,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the second quarter worth $125,815,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RH by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,864,000 after acquiring an additional 352,456 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 17.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,981,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,653,000 after acquiring an additional 289,799 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of RH by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 288,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,204,000 after acquiring an additional 203,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RH from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on RH from $425.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on RH from $460.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RH from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.53.

In other news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total value of $7,760,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $213.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.28. RH has a 52-week low of $212.08 and a 52-week high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $800.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.89 million. RH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 54.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RH will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

