Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,642 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Roku from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.04.

In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $155,747.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,348.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $155,747.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,348.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $104,106.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,545.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,208 shares of company stock worth $1,629,896 in the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $56.35 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

