Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,304 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 67.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $134.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.59. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $153.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.35.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

