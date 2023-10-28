Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,742,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 73,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $56.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $64.76.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

