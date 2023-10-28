Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 65.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.54, for a total transaction of $2,008,750.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,787 shares in the company, valued at $535,379,026.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.52, for a total transaction of $448,595.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,069 shares in the company, valued at $64,798,289.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.54, for a total transaction of $2,008,750.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,379,026.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,759 shares of company stock valued at $12,989,445. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $405.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $471.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.01. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $320.01 and a 12-month high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

